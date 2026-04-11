Artemis II safe Pacific splashdown called game-changer by Indian astronaut-designates
Technology
NASA's Artemis II mission just wrapped up with a safe splashdown in the Pacific after 10 days circling the Moon.
Indian astronaut-designates are calling it a game-changer for space exploration and an exciting step forward after decades since Apollo.
Artemis II inspires Gaganyaan and cooperation
Group Captain Angad Singh described Artemis II as a "watershed moment," saying it is globally significant.
Air Commodore P Balakrishnan Nair pointed out how this inspires India's own Gaganyaan program, showing what's possible when nations aim higher together.
Experts think Artemis II will spark more global teamwork and open up new adventures beyond Earth.