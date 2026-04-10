Artemis II will study deep space health effects on astronauts
NASA's Artemis II is sending astronauts farther than ever, all to figure out how deep space really affects human health.
The big focus? Space radiation, something future Moon and Mars explorers will have to deal with for much longer stretches.
This mission is key for learning what our bodies (and minds) go through on these epic journeys.
NASA studying radiation and mental health
Artemis II astronauts are wearing smartwatches and NASA uses radiation sensors installed on the Orion capsule, while NASA takes blood samples before takeoff and after the trip, while saliva samples are gathered throughout the journey.
They're also testing devices that mimic bone marrow to see how radiation hits our bodies at a cellular level.
As Steven Platts from NASA puts it, they're not just looking at cosmic rays; they're also studying how isolation and confinement affect mental health, which is huge for planning even longer missions beyond Earth's protective shield.