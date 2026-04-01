Artemis II's Christina Koch posts video of Sadie greeting her
Technology
NASA astronaut Christina Koch, involved in the Artemis II mission, posted a video of her dog Sadie going wild with excitement when she got home.
The sweet moment struck a chord online, reminding everyone that even astronauts miss their pets (and vice versa) during long missions away.
Christina Koch highlights Artemis II sacrifices
Koch played a major role in Artemis II, which is designed to travel around the Moon before returning to Earth.
Her post highlights how tough it can be for astronauts to juggle intense training and missions with missing loved ones back home.
The viral reunion shows just how real those sacrifices are, and why support from family (furry or not) matters so much.