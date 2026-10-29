Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index v5 makes 60% tests private

Artificial Analysis just rolled out its Intelligence Index v5, and it's shaking up the AI leaderboard.

With 60% of test questions now private to prevent models from "benchmaxxing," the practice of preparing models for evaluations by feeding them old questions available online in repositories like Github and (famously) Hugging Face,

Moonshot AI's Kimi K3.1 Pro slid from fourth to ninth place, a big shift for a model that was recently making headlines.