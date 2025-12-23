Artificial wombs could save lives of extremely premature babies Technology Dec 23, 2025

Artificial wombs like CHOP's EXTEND and the Netherlands's AquaWomb are being developed to offer new hope for babies born very early—between 22 and 28 weeks.

By recreating the conditions of a uterus, these devices are designed to help fragile newborns keep developing when traditional care just isn't enough.

The big goal: reduce deaths from premature birth, which is still the top cause of newborn loss worldwide.