Artificial wombs could save lives of extremely premature babies
Artificial wombs like CHOP's EXTEND and the Netherlands's AquaWomb are being developed to offer new hope for babies born very early—between 22 and 28 weeks.
By recreating the conditions of a uterus, these devices are designed to help fragile newborns keep developing when traditional care just isn't enough.
The big goal: reduce deaths from premature birth, which is still the top cause of newborn loss worldwide.
How do artificial wombs work?
After a C-section, the baby goes into a warm, fluid-filled tank that mimics life inside the womb.
A synthetic placenta delivers oxygen and nutrients through the umbilical cord while keeping their lungs safely submerged in fluid—helping avoid lung damage from early air exposure.
What's next?
Tests on lambs showed EXTEND can support healthy growth and brain development for nearly a month.
Human trials for babies born before 24 weeks are under FDA review now.
The road ahead
Ethical questions about consent and defining when life begins mean artificial wombs aren't coming to hospitals just yet.
Still, with $125 million in funding already raised by companies like Vitara Biomedical, this tech could soon change how we care for our tiniest patients—and save many more lives in the future.