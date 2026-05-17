arXiv bans authors 1 year for not checking LLM-generated references
arXiv, the go-to site for early academic papers, just rolled out a tough new rule: if a submission contains incontrovertible evidence that the authors did not check LLM-generated content, such as hallucinated references, the authors can face a one-year ban from arXiv.
And after that, you'll need to get your subsequent arXiv submissions accepted by a reputable peer-reviewed venue before coming back.
Thomas Dietterich: authors must take responsibility
Thomas Dietterich from arXiv's computer science section explained that authors have to "take full responsibility" for everything in their papers, no matter how it was made.
Moderators and section chairs will review any violations, and there's an appeal process if you think they got it wrong.
This is all part of arXiv's push to keep research trustworthy as the platform becomes its own nonprofit.