Arya Gurumukhi wins 2024 science awards for the bionic leaf

The Bionic Leaf copies photosynthesis: sunlight and catalysts split water into hydrogen, then bacteria turn that hydrogen into usable fuel.

Arya improved the process by switching to a more durable catalyst and kept her project open source so others can build on it.

By March 2025, her technology was being used in 15 communities in South Sudan.

As Arya puts it, she wanted to make it so that anyone can use it and improve upon it.