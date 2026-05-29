Asana acquires Stack AI for $75 million to add no-code automation
Asana just snapped up Stack AI for $75 million, aiming to turn its work management platform into a true AI-powered workspace.
Announced on May 28, the deal means Stack AI's no-code automation tools will soon be part of Asana's lineup.
The founders of Stack AI, Tony Rosinol and Bernard Aceituno, are joining Asana to make sure their tech fits right in.
Stack AI agents boost Asana automation
Stack AI builds smart agents that connect with apps like Salesforce, Slack, and G Suite, making business workflows smoother and more automated.
With this move, Asana plans to automate even more complex tasks from start to finish and strengthen features like AI Studio and AI Teammates.
CEO Dan Rogers says this acquisition speeds up Asana's roadmap and helps it stay ahead in the fast-moving world of workplace tech.