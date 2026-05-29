Asana acquires Stack AI for $75 million to add no-code automation

Stack AI agents boost Asana automation

Stack AI builds smart agents that connect with apps like Salesforce, Slack, and G Suite, making business workflows smoother and more automated.

With this move, Asana plans to automate even more complex tasks from start to finish and strengthen features like AI Studio and AI Teammates.

CEO Dan Rogers says this acquisition speeds up Asana's roadmap and helps it stay ahead in the fast-moving world of workplace tech.