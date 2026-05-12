ASCI releases draft rules to label AI generated advertising content
Technology
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) just dropped draft guidelines for labeling AI-generated ads, aiming to keep things transparent and fair for everyone.
This move is all about making sure people know when they're seeing AI-made content, and you can actually send in your thoughts on these rules until June 13.
Three tier rules for AI ads
ASCI's plan splits AI-generated ads into three groups.
High-risk ones, like fake celebrity endorsements or deepfakes, are a no-go, even if labeled.
Medium-risk stuff (think digital influencers or AI versions of real people with consent) must be clearly marked as AI-made so viewers aren't misled.
Low-risk tweaks that barely affect your choices don't need any special label.