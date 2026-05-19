Ashish Khushu says AI cuts car development to 18 months
AI is shaking up how products are made, and it's seriously cutting down the time needed for big projects.
At TECHgium 2026, Ashish Khushu (CTO at L&T Technology Services) shared that building a car used to take three years or five years, but with AI, it can be done in only 18 months.
This shift is part of LTTS's push to blend AI with hands-on engineering know-how.
TECHgium spotlights AI products and hurdles
Khushu summed it up: "The next generation of every product will be intelligent."
TECHgium's ninth edition brought together more than 62,000 registrations from over 540 engineering institutes, showing off projects like adaptive robotic arms and robotic automation for medical diagnostics.
But there are tough hurdles too, especially when using AI in critical fields like health care or aerospace, where precision really matters.