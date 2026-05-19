Ashish Khushu says AI cuts car development to 18 months Technology May 19, 2026

AI is shaking up how products are made, and it's seriously cutting down the time needed for big projects.

At TECHgium 2026, Ashish Khushu (CTO at L&T Technology Services) shared that building a car used to take three years or five years, but with AI, it can be done in only 18 months.

This shift is part of LTTS's push to blend AI with hands-on engineering know-how.