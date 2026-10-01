Ashoke Sen 1st Indian physicist to win Oskar Klein Medal
Ashoke Sen just made history as the first Indian physicist to win the Oskar Klein Medal, one of theoretical physics' top honors.
The award, awarded annually by Stockholm University and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, celebrates scientists who've made a big impact in the field.
Sen is currently an ICTS-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Bengaluru.
Ashoke Sen's string theory breakthroughs
Sen's work on string theory has changed how we think about gravity, black holes, and what makes up our universe.
He's especially known for breakthroughs like S-duality and black hole entropy.
Alongside this latest honor, he's picked up awards like the Breakthrough Prize, India's Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan, making him a true trailblazer in science.