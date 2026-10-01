Ashoke Sen 1st Indian physicist to win Oskar Klein Medal

Ashoke Sen just made history as the first Indian physicist to win the Oskar Klein Medal, one of theoretical physics' top honors.

The award, awarded annually by Stockholm University and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, celebrates scientists who've made a big impact in the field.

Sen is currently an ICTS-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Bengaluru.