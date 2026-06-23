Ashvin Vellody says firms track per-workflow and per-query costs

Companies choose local models and GPUs

To save money, companies like HCLTech are choosing local AI models and GPUs over expensive external systems, says CTO Vijay Guntur.

Tech Mahindra is using smaller open-source models and building its own AI models for their needs, according to Chief Innovation Officer Nikhil Malhotra.

Since global token use is expected to skyrocket by 2030, frequent checks help prevent overspending and keep costs under control.