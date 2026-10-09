Ashwini Vaishnaw: India to release AI regulation paper November 2026
India is gearing up to release an AI regulation consultation paper in November 2026, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The upcoming consultation paper will tackle hot topics like AI safety, cybersecurity, and deepfakes, reflecting how AI is quickly becoming a part of everyday life in fields like farming, healthcare, and education.
The goal? Make the most of what AI can offer while keeping risks in check.
AI pilot boosted crop yields 40%
The government's new blueprint highlights some real wins from using AI, like a pilot project that boosted crop yields by 40% while saving water.
But it's not just about farming; there's also a push to bring AI into classrooms with a proposed curriculum aimed at prepping students for the digital world ahead.
And since deepfakes are on everyone's radar for spreading fake content, expect those concerns to get special attention too.