Ashwini Vaishnaw says India plans AI inference chip by 2030

India is getting ready to roll out its first homegrown AI inference chip by 2029 or 2030, according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This move is part of the massive ₹1.27 trillion Semicon 2.0 mission, which aims to boost semiconductor manufacturing and spark innovation across the country.

Trial production has already kicked off, marking a big step toward creating tech similar to NVIDIA's, right when AI is booming worldwide.