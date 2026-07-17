Ashwini Vaishnaw says India plans AI inference chip by 2030
India is getting ready to roll out its first homegrown AI inference chip by 2029 or 2030, according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
This move is part of the massive ₹1.27 trillion Semicon 2.0 mission, which aims to boost semiconductor manufacturing and spark innovation across the country.
Trial production has already kicked off, marking a big step toward creating tech similar to NVIDIA's, right when AI is booming worldwide.
C-DAC leads National Supercomputing Mission project
The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is leading the charge, with HCL Infosystems checking the chip's design and performance before trials begin in real-world applications like public services.
Funded by the National Supercomputing Mission, this project hopes to build India's own semiconductor know-how and cut down reliance on foreign tech, especially NVIDIA chips that have faced US export restrictions recently.