Ashwini Vaishnaw says India will soon use indigenous rocket chips
Technology
Big news for India's space scene: soon, our rockets will be powered by semiconductors made right here at home.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update after meeting with Skyroot Aerospace, the team behind Vikram-1, India's first private rocket to reach orbit.
As Vaishnaw put it, "'Made in Bharat' chips for our rockets... soon!"
Skyroot founders meet Narendra Modi
Skyroot is doubling down on using Indian hardware and says they are building world-class tech that can compete globally.
Founders Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka met Prime Minister Modi to talk about Vikram-1's success and what is next for private space innovation.
Modi praised their efforts, saying their energy, ambition, and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of India's private space ecosystem.