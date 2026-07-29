Asmita Prabhune's Sophab wash removes 99% pesticides pathogens chemical residues

Worried about pesticides on your fruits and vegetables? Asmita Prabhune, a scientist in Pune, has come up with Sophab, a simple wash that removes 99% of pesticides, pathogens, and chemical residues.

Just soak your produce for a couple of minutes, give it a gentle rub, and you're good to go.

Plus, it's eco-friendly and even safe enough to use as water for your plants.