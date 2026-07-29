Asmita Prabhune's Sophab wash removes 99% pesticides pathogens chemical residues
Technology
Worried about pesticides on your fruits and vegetables? Asmita Prabhune, a scientist in Pune, has come up with Sophab, a simple wash that removes 99% of pesticides, pathogens, and chemical residues.
Just soak your produce for a couple of minutes, give it a gentle rub, and you're good to go.
Plus, it's eco-friendly and even safe enough to use as water for your plants.
Green Pyramid Biotech launching waterless wipes
Prabhune's startup, Green Pyramid Biotech, will also soon launch wipes for cleaning fruit without water.
Families say they feel safer eating foods like grapes now.
At the heart of it all, is the idea of making food safer while being kind to nature, something that is core to the company's mission: "Give back to nature without harming nature."