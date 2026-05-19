ASML says High-NA machines will make chips and cut costs
Technology
ASML, the big name in chip-making tech, just announced its latest High-NA lithography machines will be making chips in a few months.
Christophe Fouquet shared that these tools are designed to cut costs for advanced memory and logic chips.
ASML proceeds despite $400 million cost
These High-NA machines are seriously advanced, but cost up to $400 million each, which has made some customers like TSMC call them too expensive.
Still, Fouquet says ASML is moving ahead because these machines are key for the next wave of powerful chips.