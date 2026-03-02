ASML's new lithography machine could revolutionize AI chip production
Technology
ASML disclosed the TWINSCAN XT:260 in 2025, a high-tech lithography machine built to help make faster and more powerful AI chips.
It's designed for advanced packaging methods like 3D stacking and high-bandwidth memory—basically, the stuff that keeps your favorite devices running smoothly.
The XT:260 can process up to 270 wafers an hour
This machine uses i-line lithography with a sharp 400 nm resolution and can process up to 270 wafers an hour—four times faster than earlier models.
Its dual-stage scanning handles thick or even slightly warped wafers, making it super efficient for modern chip needs.
ASML has identified the XT:260 as a potential growth driver
With demand for smarter, more compact chips on the rise, ASML has identified the XT:260 as a potential growth driver.
It's a big step forward for companies racing to build next-level tech.