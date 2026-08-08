Assam floods affect over 168,000, 97 dead, tech aids relief
Technology
Assam's floods since Monday, July 20, 2026, have affected over 168,000 people and claimed 97 lives, with more than 10,000 now staying in relief camps across 15 districts.
In the middle of all this, new tech tools are stepping up to make sure help reaches those who need it most.
Jal Raksha banpani.org Helpmonk coordinate relief
Jal Raksha, an AI WhatsApp tool by Javed Saikia, lets flood victims quickly share their location and needs so NGOs can respond faster.
Partha Borthakur's banpani.org maps out where help is needed and shows verified donation points.
Helpmonk from Firingoti uses geotagging and real-time updates to connect donors with people on the ground; founders say teamwork and spreading the word are key for these tools to really make an impact.