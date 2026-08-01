Assam launches 1st government GPU cluster to modernize public services
Technology
Assam just rolled out its first government-owned GPU cluster to bring AI into public services, aiming to make the state an AI-first leader.
Announced by IT Principal Secretary KS Gopinath Narayan Sarma, this move is all about making government work faster and smarter, with secure AI systems set to boost efficiency and decision-making.
AI assistant eases Assam administrative tasks
One of the coolest parts? An AI assistant that helps officials quickly pull up files, get notifications, and find information from within government systems.
Sarma shared that two AI apps are already live, just a month after launch, making daily admin tasks way smoother.
The state's leadership sees this as just the start of bigger tech upgrades ahead.