Assam's 'Vadiffuse' and Uttar Pradesh's 'EchoLens' win Viksit Bharat Buildathon
Big win for young innovators! Students from Assam and Uttar Pradesh just took top honors at the Viksit Bharat Buildathon.
The Assam team built "Vadiffuse," a spider-shaped robot for bomb disposal, while the Uttar Pradesh crew designed "EchoLens" smart glasses with bone-conduction technology.
Out of 287,967 project submissions across both idea and prototype tracks, their projects stood out, earning them a spot among 10 national winners and a share of ₹1,750,000 in prize money.
Buildathon recognized by Guinness World Records
The awards were handed out by Union minister of state (MoS) for education Jayant Chaudhary on October 28 in New Delhi, where the event was also recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's largest innovation solution competition.
Launched last year by the Education Ministry with NITI Aayog and AICTE, this initiative pushes students to solve real-life issues like safety, clean energy, and pollution, all through hands-on creativity and teamwork.