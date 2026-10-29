Assam's 'Vadiffuse' and Uttar Pradesh's 'EchoLens' win Viksit Bharat Buildathon

Big win for young innovators! Students from Assam and Uttar Pradesh just took top honors at the Viksit Bharat Buildathon.

The Assam team built "Vadiffuse," a spider-shaped robot for bomb disposal, while the Uttar Pradesh crew designed "EchoLens" smart glasses with bone-conduction technology.

Out of 287,967 project submissions across both idea and prototype tracks, their projects stood out, earning them a spot among 10 national winners and a share of ₹1,750,000 in prize money.