Asteroid 1997 NC1 will pass Earth at 1.5 million miles

Scientists eager to study 1997 NC1

Even though 1997 NC1 is tagged as "potentially hazardous" because of its size and orbit, this time it's just passing through.

Scientists are excited to study it up close, and if you have a telescope with at least a six-inch lens, you might catch its faint trail between June 26-28.

Events like this help experts track space rocks and prep for future risks. Reminder: even smaller asteroids can cause serious damage if they ever hit Earth.