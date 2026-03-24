Asteroid 2026 FM3 to zip past Earth tonight: How to watch
Technology
Heads up, asteroid 2026 FM3 is set to swing by Earth tonight around 10:07pm EDT.
This space rock was only spotted three days ago and will pass just 237918km (about 62% of the distance to the Moon) from us, mainly over the southern hemisphere.
Zero risk to Earth
2026 FM3 is pretty small, about the size of a car, and will be cruising at over 17710km/h.
NASA says there's zero risk to Earth, so it's more of a cool cosmic event than anything else.
The asteroid orbits the Sun every 354 days and crosses our path twice a year, but it won't come this close again anytime soon.