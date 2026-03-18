Asteroid as big as plane to fly past Earth today
Heads up, space fans: On March 18, 2026, an asteroid about the size of a plane, named 2026 FB, will cruise by Earth.
No need to worry though; it will pass at a safe distance of around 1099179km away, which is even farther than the Moon.
NASA is tracking the asteroid
NASA is keeping a close eye on this asteroid using ground telescopes and radar as part of its planetary defense work.
You can consult NASA's Asteroid Watch dashboard for current close approaches and other near-Earth objects.
How to watch the asteroid
Professional observatories will be watching the flyby with their high-powered gear.
If you are curious, you can consult NASA's Asteroid Watch dashboard for official approach dates, estimated sizes and distances and for linked detail pages.
The asteroid will not be visible to the unaided eye and observation will rely on telescopes or radar.