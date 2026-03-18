Asteroid as big as plane to fly past Earth today

NASA is keeping a close eye on this asteroid using ground telescopes and radar as part of its planetary defense work. You can consult NASA's Asteroid Watch dashboard for current close approaches and other near-Earth objects.

How to watch the asteroid

Professional observatories will be watching the flyby with their high-powered gear.

If you are curious, you can consult NASA's Asteroid Watch dashboard for official approach dates, estimated sizes and distances and for linked detail pages.

The asteroid will not be visible to the unaided eye and observation will rely on telescopes or radar.