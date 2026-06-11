AstraZeneca Pharma India can market Enhertu for HER2-positive breast cancer
Big news for cancer care: AstraZeneca Pharma India can now bring in and sell Enhertu, a smart chemotherapy drug just approved by India's health authorities.
It's set to be used as a first-choice treatment for adults with tough-to-treat advanced HER2-positive breast cancer and will be combined with pertuzumab to help patients get better results.
Enhertu expands 1st-line HER2-positive options
HER2-positive breast cancer is a fast-growing type that affects about 20% of patients worldwide.
Targeted therapies like Enhertu are changing the game by giving doctors and patients more precise options, as a first-line treatment for adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, in combination with pertuzumab.
This approval means hope for people facing aggressive disease and could make a real difference in how advanced cases are managed in India.