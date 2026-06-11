AstraZeneca Pharma India can market Enhertu for HER2-positive breast cancer

Enhertu expands 1st-line HER2-positive options

HER2-positive breast cancer is a fast-growing type that affects about 20% of patients worldwide.

Targeted therapies like Enhertu are changing the game by giving doctors and patients more precise options, as a first-line treatment for adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, in combination with pertuzumab.

This approval means hope for people facing aggressive disease and could make a real difference in how advanced cases are managed in India.