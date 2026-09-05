AstraZeneca's camizestrant wins FDA accelerated approval despite advisory panel doubts
Technology
AstraZeneca just scored accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its breast cancer drug, camizestrant, which will go by the brand name Etcamah.
It's meant for people with a specific genetic form of metastatic breast cancer and can be used with other treatments.
Interestingly, the approval comes even though an FDA advisory panel had some doubts about its effectiveness.
Camizestrant blocks estrogen, delays progression
Camizestrant works by blocking estrogen from helping cancer cells grow. In studies, it delayed disease progression by over six months.
To use it, patients need to have a certain mutation found through an FDA-authorized test.
This win also boosts AstraZeneca's oncology pipeline under CEO Pascal Soriot.