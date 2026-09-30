Astrobase targets India's 2025 1,000 tons capacity with Everest engine
Technology
Astrobase, a homegrown startup, has set its sights on boosting India's 2025 launch figure from about 9.5 tons to a target of 1,000 tons of annual payload-launch capacity.
The team says this leap is key for the country's space economy and security.
Their plan? Build new infrastructure and put their new Everest engine at the heart of it all.
Astrobase tests methane reusable Everest engine
The Everest engine runs on methane and uses advanced technology for top efficiency. It's designed to be reused so rockets can land safely and fly again, saving time and money.
Astrobase is testing these engines now, aiming to make about 50 each year with quick production cycles.
By using one engine design for both rocket stages, they're keeping things simple and making bigger payloads possible down the line.