AstroForge to test solo AI aboard DeepSpace-2 in shadow mode
AstroForge is shaking up space tech by bringing in Solo, an AI system that can run spacecraft almost on its own.
Instead of relying on huge teams back on Earth, like NASA did with Osiris-Rex, it wants Solo to handle things directly.
The first big test happens late 2026, when Solo will quietly run alongside AstroForge's DeepSpace-2 vehicle, which is set to launch alongside Intuitive Machines's third moon mission, with Solo onboard in shadow mode.
AstroForge's Solo analyzes about 2,500 sensors
Solo uses smart algorithms and data from about 2,500 sensors to keep the spacecraft running smoothly and fix problems by itself, without waiting for help from Earth.
This idea came after past missions struggled with slow or lost connections, so now AstroForge wants its future missions (maybe even without radios!) to be more independent and efficient.