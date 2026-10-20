Astrolab to land HPE's Spaceborne Computer-4 on Moon's south pole
Technology
Astrolab is sending its FLIP rover to the Moon's south pole later this year, making history by landing a supercomputer, HPE's Spaceborne Computer-4, on the lunar surface for the first time.
The mission, part of NASA's Artemis program, is all about testing how advanced tech can handle space and help shape future Moon missions.
FLIP uses solar batteries and AI
FLIP runs on batteries and solar power, and its onboard supercomputer is built to survive wild temperature swings and long lunar nights.
It will use AI to analyze visuals for navigation and mapping, all on its own.