Astronaut Anil Menon compares time-lapse, reveals 28163km per hour
Technology
Astronaut Anil Menon recently shared a cool fact. That stunning aurora and night orbit that look slow and peaceful from space? The orbit is actually zipping along at 28163km per hour.
Menon compared time-lapse and real-time videos to show how our eyes can be totally fooled by perspective.
Anil Menon cautions about space images
Menon's insight is a reminder that what we see in photos or videos from space isn't always the full story.
It's a great example of how science and a little astronaut know-how can change the way we understand these mind-blowing cosmic sights.