Astronaut Anil Menon posts 5,500-photo space station orbit boost video
Technology
Astronaut Anil Menon just dropped a seriously cool video on social media, showing the space station rotating to boost its orbit.
He pieced it together from 5,500 photos taken overnight, capturing both the station's smooth movement and some jaw-dropping views of Earth.
Viewers praise video showing direction change
People online couldn't get enough of it. "Ballet dancing in space." added a third user.
The post didn't just show 5,500 still images; it also showed the station's direction change.