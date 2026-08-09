Astronaut Anil Menon posts aurora video from SpaceX Dragon window
Technology
Astronaut Anil Menon just dropped a stunning video of the aurora, filmed straight from the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft's window.
Calling it "a room with a view," Menon showed what it's like to watch these glowing lights while the Space Station was moving forward, a moment that social media users were amazed and included a few comments.
Social media praises Menon's aurora view
People online couldn't get enough of the view.
One user said it looked like "The window framing makes it look like an old panavision shot from a sci-fi film," while another called it "Beautiful and peaceful."
A third user noted, "Great work! Thanks for sharing!"