Astronaut Anil Menon shares vivid aurora iPhone photo from space
Astronaut Anil Menon wowed followers by sharing a stunning shot of the aurora, captured right from space using just his iPhone.
The unedited, three-second night exposure shows off the vivid colors of the aurora and even features the Canada arm.
As Menon put it, the aurora and the Canada arm were back together and made an amazing duo.
Menon explains 3 seconds night exposure
One user asked how he managed such a clear space photo on a phone, and Menon explained that using a 3 seconds night exposure on his iPhone was key to capturing what he actually saw out the window.
He also gave a quick update: this week, astronauts Luke Delaney and Jessica Watkins will use the Canada arm to grab an incoming Cygnus spacecraft. Follow along as we do this important work!