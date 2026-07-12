Astronaut Don Pettit snaps Milky Way over Earth from ISS
Technology
Astronaut Don Pettit snapped an incredible photo from the International Space Station, showing the Milky Way glowing above Earth's city lights.
The image, taken with a Nikon Z9 and a wide-angle lens, highlights just how small our urban glow looks compared to the endless stars.
Users praise Pettit's Milky Way photo
Pettit posted the shot online, writing that the image showed Milky Way views over the city lights of Earth.
People loved it. One user described Earth as a "cosmic puddle of light," while others called it "astonishing" and "glorious."
The picture really resonated, reminding everyone how connected we are to the universe.