Astronaut Jessica Meir and spacecraft capture August 12 solar eclipse
Technology
The total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, wasn't just an Earth show: NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, ESA and NOAA spacecraft captured views of the eclipse from space.
Astronaut Jessica Meir snapped a photo of the moon covering part of the sun from the ISS (about 18% blocked), while ESA's Proba-3 mission managed to capture a rare double eclipse, with both its instrument and the moon blocking sunlight at once.
Meteosat and GOES-19 offered orbital perspectives
ESA's Meteosat satellite watched as the moon's shadow swept over Earth before meeting Earth's day-night line.
NOAA's GOES-19 satellite also grabbed some cool shots from orbit.
Together, these space views gave us a whole new perspective on just how epic (and beautiful) a solar eclipse can be.