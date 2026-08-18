Astronaut Jessica Meir and spacecraft capture August 12 solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, wasn't just an Earth show: NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, ESA and NOAA spacecraft captured views of the eclipse from space.

Astronaut Jessica Meir snapped a photo of the moon covering part of the sun from the ISS (about 18% blocked), while ESA's Proba-3 mission managed to capture a rare double eclipse, with both its instrument and the moon blocking sunlight at once.