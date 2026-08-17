Astronaut Jessica Meir posts Earth photos on X from spacewalk
Technology
Astronaut Jessica Meir just dropped some jaw-dropping photos of Earth, snapped during her recent spacewalk.
Posting on X, she shared how the view pulled her attention: "my eyes were drawn downward to our majestic Mother Earth."
The images offer a rare peek at what astronauts actually see while floating above us.
Three images show coastline sunset mountains
Meir's post features three standout shots: a coastline framed by the International Space Station's solar panels, a sunset glowing behind new solar tech, and a mountain range peeking into view.
Fans online loved it, with one saying, "Thanks for sharing these! I wish everyone could see views like this in person."