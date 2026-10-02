Astronaut Jessica Meir posts moonlit Earth photo with Milky Way
Technology
Astronaut Jessica Meir just dropped an incredible shot of earth glowing under moonlight, with the Milky Way shining in the background.
She posted it on X, explaining how the moon made our planet look almost like it was in daylight, oceans and continents all lit up.
Online praise highlights NASA Artemis program
People online loved it, calling Earth "taking a moonlight bath" and simply "Incredible."
The photo is a cool reminder of why NASA's Artemis program to return humans to the moon is still such a big deal.