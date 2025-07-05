Next Article
Technology • Jul 05, 2025
Astronaut Shukla investigates bone health, radiation on ISS
Shubhanshu Shukla, currently on the Axiom-4 mission, is running cool experiments on the International Space Station to see how living in space messes with our bones and muscles.
What he learns could shape future space travel—and even help us back home.
TL;DR
Astronaut's work might lead to new treatments for osteoporosis
Shukla's work looks at why astronauts lose bone and muscle in space, using real-time biological markers.
He's also testing how microalgae grow up there—think potential life support hacks.
The best part? His findings might lead to new treatments for osteoporosis and muscle diseases here on Earth, making both astronauts' lives and ours a bit healthier.