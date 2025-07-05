Astronaut Shukla investigates bone health, radiation on ISS

TL;DR

Astronaut's work might lead to new treatments for osteoporosis

Shukla's work looks at why astronauts lose bone and muscle in space, using real-time biological markers.

He's also testing how microalgae grow up there—think potential life support hacks.

The best part? His findings might lead to new treatments for osteoporosis and muscle diseases here on Earth, making both astronauts' lives and ours a bit healthier.