Google plans 'Price comparison box' to avoid EU penalties

TL;DR

What's the update?

The new box highlights the most relevant competing service at the top, while others are tucked into a drop-down menu (including Google's own tools).

This update is all about making price comparisons clearer for users and following strict EU rules that ban tech giants from giving themselves an unfair edge.

Why is Google making this change?

The DMA means serious business: breaking its rules could cost companies up to 10% of their global revenue.

By opening up more space for rivals in shopping and travel searches, Google could shake up how people find deals across Europe.