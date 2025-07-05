Next Article
Technology • Jul 05, 2025
AI chatbot unravels decade-long medical mystery
After more than 10 years of tests and no answers, a Reddit user finally got diagnosed—not by a doctor, but by ChatGPT.
Despite normal vitamin B12 levels, they kept feeling unwell.
When they shared their symptoms and lab results with the AI, it suggested a rare genetic mutation (homozygous A1298C MTHFR) that affects how the body uses vitamin B12.
TL;DR
AI's diagnosis confirmed by doctor
The user took ChatGPT's suggestion to their doctor, who confirmed the diagnosis and started treatment.
With targeted vitamin B12 supplements, their health improved noticeably.
This story shows how AI tools like ChatGPT are starting to spot what even specialists might miss—and it's sparking new conversations about the future of tech in medicine.