Next Article

Technology • Jul 05, 2025 AI chatbot unravels decade-long medical mystery

After more than 10 years of tests and no answers, a Reddit user finally got diagnosed—not by a doctor, but by ChatGPT.

Despite normal vitamin B12 levels, they kept feeling unwell.

When they shared their symptoms and lab results with the AI, it suggested a rare genetic mutation (homozygous A1298C MTHFR) that affects how the body uses vitamin B12.