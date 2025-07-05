Lab-Grown human sex cells nearing reality

TL;DR

IVG has already helped make baby mice

IVG has already helped make baby mice—even from two dads—showing it could open doors for people who struggle with infertility, same-sex couples, or those having kids later in life.

This could give more people a shot at having biological children.

It might help scientists understand how humans develop before birth

Beyond helping people start families, IVG might help scientists understand how humans develop before birth.

It's a big step for research into reproduction and early development.

Safety tests to pass before anyone can use lab-grown eggs

Before anyone can use lab-grown eggs or sperm clinically, there are safety tests to pass—scientists need to make sure there are no genetic problems.

Right now, places like the UK don't allow these techniques in fertility treatments.

Experts say public conversations and careful oversight are essential before moving forward.