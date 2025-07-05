Character. AI unveils TalkingMachines for interactive video generation

TL;DR

How TalkingMachines improves user experience?

TalkingMachines works with all kinds of styles—realistic humans, anime characters, even 3D avatars—and can handle super long audio without losing quality.

There are also extra features like AvatarFX and voice calls to make things more interactive.

Plus, after facing criticism about user safety in 2022, Character. AI has stepped up its supervision tools to better protect users under 18 while rolling out these creative updates.