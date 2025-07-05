Next Article
Technology • Jul 05, 2025
Character. AI unveils TalkingMachines for interactive video generation
Character. AI, a Google-owned startup, just dropped a new AI model called TalkingMachines. With it, you can turn any image into a talking video—just add your audio, and the character's mouth and eyes will move in sync.
The tech behind it uses advanced animation to keep things looking smooth and expressive.
TL;DR
How TalkingMachines improves user experience?
TalkingMachines works with all kinds of styles—realistic humans, anime characters, even 3D avatars—and can handle super long audio without losing quality.
There are also extra features like AvatarFX and voice calls to make things more interactive.
Plus, after facing criticism about user safety in 2022, Character. AI has stepped up its supervision tools to better protect users under 18 while rolling out these creative updates.