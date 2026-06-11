Astronauts photograph Tyndall Glacier calving into Lago Geikie, climate signal

Mauri Pelto: Tyndall retreats 2.25km

Tyndall Glacier has been slowly melting for about 150 years, but lately it's moving faster. In the past four years alone, it retreated by 2.25km (2.2km), according to glaciologist Mauri Pelto.

As of 2025, glaciers worldwide had lost over 300 tons (273 tons) of ice in the 20 years prior, raising sea levels.