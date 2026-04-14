Astronomers combine 2 methods to measure Hubble constant 73.50km/s/Mpc
Astronomers just took a big step in figuring out how fast our universe is expanding.
By cleverly combining two different methods, they calculated the Hubble constant as 73.50km per second per megaparsec.
This result, shared on April 14, 2026, keeps the long-running "Hubble tension" debate alive; basically, scientists still can't agree on how fast space is stretching.
Researchers share open-source framework
Even with this improved approach, the mystery isn't solved.
The team's "distance network" method points to deeper gaps in what we know about dark energy and gravity, maybe even hinting at new physics waiting to be discovered.
To help everyone dig deeper, the researchers are sharing an open-source framework and encouraging more minds to jump in and explore what makes our universe tick.