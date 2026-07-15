Astronomers confirm Beta Pictoris d faintest exoplanet imaged from Earth

Beta Pictoris d stands out because it's 2.4 times heavier than Jupiter but way dimmer, about 100 times fainter than Beta Pictoris b.

It's also super hot (around 330 degrees Celsius) and orbits a star just 64 light-years away in the constellation Pictor.

Scientists say finding it shows how sticking with long-term studies can uncover hidden worlds. The discovery highlights how long-term observations can uncover hidden worlds.