Astronomers detect possible thin atmosphere around 2002 XV93 beyond Neptune
Astronomers have found signs of a possible thin atmosphere around 2002 XV93, an icy body way out in the Kuiper Belt past Neptune.
This is a big deal because scientists thought small objects like this couldn't hold onto atmospheres for long periods.
The discovery happened in January 2024, when the object dimmed a distant star's light, hinting at gas surrounding it.
Atmosphere may vanish within 1,000 years
The atmosphere seems pretty new and could disappear in less than 1,000 years unless something keeps replenishing it.
Researchers think it might have formed from fresh material brought up from inside the object or maybe after a comet hit it.
This is the first time anyone has found signs of an atmosphere on a Kuiper Belt object besides Pluto, so scientists are excited to dig deeper and see if other distant icy worlds have surprises too.