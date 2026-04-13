Astronomers detect super strong hydroxyl megamaser 8 billion light-years away

Gravitational lensing reveals HATLAS J142935.3-002836 signal

The signal came from the HATLAS J142935.3-002836 galaxy system and was only visible thanks to gravitational lensing, which acts like nature's magnifying glass.

Dr. Thato Manamela from the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory described it as "We are observing the radio equivalent of a laser halfway across the universe."

This discovery could help us learn more about how galaxies behaved in the early universe and might even support future searches for gravitational waves.