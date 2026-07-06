Astronomers detect weak radio pulses from 10,000-light-year 'Blue Eye Pulsar'

MeerKAT finds pulses after 2015 glitch

A team led by Zhang Lei used South Africa's MeerKAT radio telescope to catch pulses every 424 milliseconds, matching the pulsar's spin.

The star earned its nickname because its combined X-ray and radio images look like a glowing blue eye.

A "spin glitch" in 2015 may have changed its magnetic field, letting these signals escape or become detectable for the first time.

This hints there could be more hidden pulsars out there waiting to be found, which might solve some big space mysteries.