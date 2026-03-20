Astronomers discover a rare cosmic event that lasted 3 years

The event was off-center from the galaxy's nucleus

ASKAP J005512.2-255834 showed up in a small, star-forming galaxy over 1.7 billion light-years away, but it was offset from the galaxy nucleus, i.e., off-nuclear — a location more consistent with GRB-like events and distinct from nuclear TDEs.

Even after lots of searching, scientists couldn't find any matching signals in infrared, optical, or X-ray — just this odd radio glow.