Astronomers discover globular cluster stellar stream in distant UGC9050-Dw1
Technology
Astronomers have just found a globular cluster stellar stream in a galaxy far beyond our own, UGC9050-Dw1.
These faint trails of stars, pulled by gravity, are a big deal because they can reveal hidden secrets about galaxies and even help us study dark matter, which is still one of science's biggest mysteries.
Researchers find dark matter in UGC9050-Dw1
By tracking this star stream, researchers measured UGC9050-Dw1's mass and found it has a substantial amount of dark matter, something that's tricky to detect in dim galaxies.
This opens up new ways to investigate what makes up the universe, especially where old methods don't work well.
The study was published in Nature and brought together scientists from Denmark and around the world.